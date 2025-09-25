Govt Notifies Additional Policy Condition for Export of 2nd Generation Ethanol

It said export of second generation ethanol, which is produced through cellulosic material such as bagasse, wood waste, lignocellulosic feedstocks -- agricultural and forestry residues such as rice and wheat straw, corn -- and non-food crops like grasses, algae and having low carbon-dioxide emissions or high GHG (greenhouse gas) reduction, and which do not compete with food crops for land use "is permitted" for fuel and non-fuel purposes.