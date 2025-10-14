"The first half of this financial year reflects encouraging signs of recovery for the industry. Demand for gem and jewellery products has strengthened across key markets such as the UAE, Hong Kong, and the UK, with exports registering consistent growth. The upcoming festive and wedding season among the Indian diaspora, together with the holiday season demand in global markets, is expected to further sustain this positive momentum in the coming quarter," GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali said.