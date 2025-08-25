Andhra and Tamil Nadu’s Efforts

According to a Business Standard report, a team from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is visiting Andhra Pradesh in August to inspect hatcheries, processing plants, and ponds. The government will attempt to explain to the team that the quality of Indian shrimp meets the US quality standards, and about the need to revise tariffs. Currently, of the 600,000 acres of total aquaculture in Andhra Pradesh, 250,000 acres are under shrimp culture. Evidently, the impact of tariffs will be on the entire seafood value chain, which could lead to severe financial distress among over 450 shrimp hatcheries, 50 feed mills, 300,000 farms, over 300 processing, pre-processing, and peeling units, 260,000 fishing boats, trawlers, and other vessels, 2.78 million fishermen and over 3 million individuals on employed indirectly across the ecosystem.