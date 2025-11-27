Auto Industry Raises Concerns Over Impact of Mexico’s Asian Tariffs

The proposed tariff hike poses risks to India’s vehicle exports, prompting industry bodies to engage with the government. Members of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Auto Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) recently met officials from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry over the development, The Economic Times reported. Companies such as Maruti Suzuki and Skoda Auto Volkswagen India export nearly 100,000 vehicles, around 12% of India’s total car exports, to Mexico annually. Mexico accounted for more than a fifth of Maruti Suzuki’s total exports of 330,000 cars in FY25, the report said, citing sources. Indian manufacturers exported 770,000 passenger vehicles last financial year.