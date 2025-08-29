Currently, the trade negotiations between the two countries remain stuck despite several rounds of discussions. India has reiterated its red lines as agricultural and dairy products remain protected sectors that cannot be compromised in any negotiation. Earlier this week, PM Modi said, “Be it the small entrepreneurs, farmers, or animal keepers of my country, for everyone, I promise you again and again, your interests are paramount for Modi. My government will never let any harm come to the small entrepreneurs, farmers, and animal keepers. No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand.”