He also mentioned that India was among the first to have initiated talks after Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” announcement on tariffs. However, progress had been slower than expected. According to Bessent, “The Indians came in very early, after Liberation Day, to start negotiating on tariffs. And we still don’t have a deal. I thought that we would have a deal in May or June. I thought India could be one of the earlier deals. And they kind of tapped us along in terms of the negotiations and then there is also the aspect of the Russian crude purchases, which they’ve been profiteering on. There are many levels going on here.”