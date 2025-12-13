SEBI Clears Insider Trading Charges Against Pranav Adani, Others

In its 50-page order, Sebi noted, "the call dated May 16, 2021, was not for communicating any UPSI by Noticee No.1 (Pranav) and trades of Noticees No. 2 (Kunal) and 3 (Nrupal) were genuine and not influenced by any UPSI about the company or its securities." The regulator concluded that the allegations could not be sustained, and since the trades were genuine, no penalties or directions were warranted.