Haier Aims to Touch $2Bn Revenue by 2027-End, to Invest ₹3,500 Cr in 3-4 Years

On whether Haier has finalised the site, he said, "Currently, we have just shortlisted places. We are in the course of discussion with the respective governments. Of course, there are a lot of other factors that we have to consider before going in." Besides, Haier is investing Rs 1,900 crore in 2026, which includes Rs 1,500 crore for the second room-air-condition manufacturing unit, which it is setting up at the Greater Noida plant, and the remaining Rs 400 crore will be for other investments, such as adding an additional line for its refrigerator manufacturing.