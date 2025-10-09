Further, the announcement on Thursday also clarified for the first time the targets of China’s restrictions, which includes overseas defence users. They will not be granted licences while applications related to advanced semiconductors will only be approved on a case-by-case basis. Chinese companies working overseas are also required to take prior permission from the ministry before working with companies overseas. However, it is unclear how Beijing plans to implement the new restrictions, which will likely further disrupt global supply chains involving rare earths.