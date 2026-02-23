  1. home
Chhattisgarh's GSDP Pegged to Grow by 8.11% in 2025-26: Economic Survey

Chhattisgarh’s Gross State Domestic Product is projected to grow by 8.11% in 2025-26, according to the state’s Economic Survey

PTI
Chhattisgarh's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant prices is estimated to grow by 8.11 per cent and the per capita income is likely to reach Rs 1,79,244 in 2025-26, as per the state's Economic Survey Report.

State Planning, Economics and Statistics Department Minister OP Chaudhary presented the report for the financial year 2025-26 in the assembly on Monday.

As per advance estimates, the state's GSDP at constant price (base year 2011-12) is expected to grow at 8.11 per cent and reach Rs 3,58,293 crore in 2025-26 as against Rs 3,31,402 crore in FY25, the report pointed out.

The state's agriculture and allied sector (agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing) and industry sector (mining and quarrying, construction, manufacturing and electricity, gas and water supply) are expected to grow by 7.49 per cent and 7.21 per cent, respectively, in the ongoing fiscal year compared to the previous one.

The service sector is likely to grow by 9.11 per cent as compared to the previous year, it added.

As per the advance estimate, the GSDP at current price is likely to increase to Rs 6,31,291 crore in FY 2025-26 against Rs 5,65,845 crore for the year 2024-25. This growth is about 11.57 per cent.

The survey report underlined that per capita income (per capita Net State Domestic Product at current prices) in 2025-26 is likely to attain the level of Rs 1,79,244.

The state's per capita income is estimated to increase by 10.07 per cent as compared to the previous financial year, when it was 1,62,848 (in 2024-25), it said.

