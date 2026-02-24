Airtel Doubles Down on Fintech With ₹20,000-Cr NBFC Investment

Airtel's entry into full-scale lending builds on its existing Lending Service Provider (LSP) platform. Over the past two years, the platform has disbursed more than ₹9,000 crore in loans. The company said the system is powered by a strong data and analytics engine, supported by over 500 data scientists. It has helped assess borrowers better and keep loan defaults under control. Airtel described that the system delivered "best-in-class" delinquency outcomes through robust underwriting and real-time risk monitoring.