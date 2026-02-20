  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. India for deeper cooperation in rd biotech pharma with switzerland

India for Deeper Cooperation in R&D, Biotech, Pharma with Switzerland

India has called for deeper cooperation with Switzerland in research and development, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals to strengthen innovation partnerships and boost collaboration in high-value sectors

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India for Deeper Cooperation in R&D, Biotech, Pharma with Switzerland
info_icon

India on Thursday called for deeper cooperation in research and development, biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals and advanced therapeutics with Switzerland with an aim to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also sought Swiss investments in sectors where Switzerland has established niche technological strengths.

These issues were discussed during the meeting between Goyal and President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin here.

Start-up Outperformers 2026

3 February 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Parmelin was here to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

null - null
India-US Trade Pact to Cover Energy Needs, Ensure Competitive Crude Prices: Goyal

BY PTI

In the context of the AI Impact Summit, both sides acknowledged the need to balance innovation with responsibility and noted that TEPA offers significant opportunities for technology collaboration in areas such as precision engineering, health sciences, renewable energy, innovation and research and development.

India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) last year implemented the trade and economic partnership agreement (TEPA).

EFTA members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

"The Agreement opens doors for "Make in India" products to integrate into the USD 1 trillion market of Switzerland. From farmers and fishermen to forest dwellers, workers, women, youth, small businesses, and professionals, TEPA has opened doors to new opportunities and a brighter economic future," the commerce ministry said.

Related Content
Related Content

TEPA carries an agreed ambition to facilitate USD 100 billion in investments into India and support the creation of one million direct jobs. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×