The Goa government on Friday announced a one-time financial incentive of ₹15,000 for persons working in the private sector for more than 20 years.
Speaking at a function to mark Labour Day, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the state government will provide a one-time incentive of ₹15,000 to such employees.
The chief minister, in the presence of Labour Minister Atanasio Monserratte, felicitated a few persons who have completed 20 years of service in the private sector.
Either the managements of private companies or workers themselves can apply to the Labour Welfare Department with proof of service of more than 20 years to claim the amount, the CM said.
Sawant also appealed to people to opt for jobs in the private sector, which are highly paid, rather than hanker for government jobs.
Saluting labourers, Sawant said they have played a crucial role in infrastructure development in the country.
About 1.4 lakh labourers registered with the state government can benefit from the Labour Welfare Fund, he said, appealing private firms to register their employees with the government for this purpose.