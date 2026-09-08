Defence stocks gained after DAC approved ₹1.1 lakh crore procurement proposals.
Around 98% of proposed procurement is earmarked for Indian defence industry.
HAL, BDL, Solar Industries and Astra Microwave emerge as key defence stocks.
Defence stocks opened higher on Tuesday after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to acquisition proposals worth around ₹1.1 lakh crore for the Army, Navy and Air Force. The approvals have renewed investor interest in domestic defence manufacturers, particularly as the government continues to push indigenisation and increase the participation of Indian companies in military procurement.
Bharat Electronics was among the top gainers in the Nifty 50, rising over 2%, while Data Patterns gained more than 6%. Bharat Dynamics also advanced more than 1%, with other defence-related stocks trading in positive territory. Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) was another major beneficiary, with its shares rising as much as 4% to ₹5,050.
The latest move comes at a time when India's defence sector is entering a potentially larger and more sustained growth cycle. Around 98% of the latest proposed procurement has been earmarked for Indian industry, providing domestic manufacturers with a sizeable potential addressable market.
Why Are Defence Stocks Rising?
The immediate trigger is the scale of the latest procurement approvals and the potential visibility they provide for future order inflows. Among the approved proposals is the procurement of Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) for the Indian Army, with the helicopters intended for complex missions across different terrains and operational conditions.
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HAL is particularly well placed to benefit from the helicopter procurement. CLSA reiterated its 'Outperform' rating on the company and maintained a target price of ₹5,481, implying around 13% upside from Monday's closing price.
HAL has already outperformed the broader market in 2026. Its shares have gained around 15% so far this year, compared with a 9% decline in the Nifty 50, while its market capitalisation has crossed ₹3.37 lakh crore.
The latest approvals therefore add to an already strong order-flow narrative for domestic defence companies.
How Big Is India's Defence Opportunity?
The latest DAC approval is part of a much broader acceleration in defence procurement. Motilal Oswal Financial Services said approvals during FY27 so far have reached ₹1.62 lakh crore, while approvals between FY25 and FY27 year-to-date stand at around ₹13 lakh crore.
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This expanding pipeline is important because Acceptance of Necessity represents a key stage in the procurement process, creating greater visibility around future defence orders. For listed companies, a sustained increase in procurement approvals can eventually translate into order inflows, revenue growth and improved earnings visibility, although the timing of actual orders and execution can vary.
Jefferies' defence research also sees substantial medium-term potential. The brokerage estimates that India's domestic defence capital expenditure could grow at a 16% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY26 and FY30, compared with 10% CAGR for overall defence capital expenditure.
The brokerage estimates a domestic defence opportunity of more than $60 billion over four years, with the government's continuing focus on indigenisation expected to support spending on Indian-made equipment.
Private Sector Participation
One of the biggest structural changes in India's defence industry is the growing role of private companies.
According to Jefferies, private-sector companies accounted for 16% of revenue among key listed defence players in FY26, up from just 9% in FY23. The government is also moving from nomination-based orders towards competitive bidding, which could create greater opportunities for private-sector companies.
The draft DAP 2026 also highlights a Strategic Partnership Model aimed at building private-sector capabilities to design, develop and manufacture complex weapon systems.
This shift potentially expands the investment universe beyond traditional defence public-sector undertakings (PSUs). Companies involved in missiles, electronics, ammunition, aerospace components, radar systems and other specialised technologies could increasingly participate in large defence programmes.
Which Defence Stocks Could Benefit?
HAL remains one of the most direct beneficiaries of increased aerospace procurement, particularly given its role in the development and manufacturing of military aircraft and helicopters. The latest ALH approval has therefore provided an additional catalyst for the stock.
Bharat Dynamics (BDL), India's primary missile manufacturer and system integrator, also has significant order-book visibility. Jefferies expects BDL's earnings per share to grow at around 30% CAGR between FY26 and FY30, although it has a 'Hold' rating because of execution concerns and relatively high valuations.
Jefferies has initiated coverage on Solar Industries and Astra Microwave with a 'Buy' rating. It expects Solar's defence business to increase from 27% to 40% of sales, supporting an estimated 31% earnings CAGR between FY26 and FY30.
For Astra Microwave, Jefferies expects revenue to grow at 19% CAGR over the same period, led by defence and meteorology, while operating leverage could support 28% PAT CAGR.
The brokerage has a 'Hold' rating on BDL with a target price of ₹1,280, citing limited upside at the current valuation despite strong long-term earnings visibility.
Global Geopolitics Is Supportive
The Indian defence opportunity is also part of a broader global trend. According to SIPRI data cited by Jefferies, global military expenditure reached $2.7 trillion in 2025, rising 3% year-on-year after a 10% increase in 2024.
Global defence spending has now increased for 10 consecutive years since 2015, with geopolitical tensions driving higher military budgets across several major economies.
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has been a major contributor, with Ukraine's defence spending growing at a 45% CAGR over the period cited by Jefferies. Russia's spending rose at a 14% CAGR, while Germany recorded 11% growth. Italy and Japan grew at around 6% each.
The growth is also becoming increasingly broad-based. While the US remains the world's largest defence spender, its share of global military expenditure declined to 34% in 2025 from 51% in 1992. Europe and Asia have been increasing their spending, partly offsetting weaker US expenditure.
China's share of global defence spending has risen from 2% in 1992 to 12% in 2025, while India's share has increased from 1% to 3%.
Defence Exports Add Another Growth Avenue
India's defence opportunity is not limited to domestic procurement. Defence exports are also gaining momentum, with Indian-made systems such as the Akashteer command-and-control system and BrahMos missiles receiving greater operational validation.
Jefferies expects India's defence exports to grow at an 11% CAGR between FY26 and FY30, reaching ₹584 billion.
For Indian manufacturers, successful exports could potentially provide another source of revenue beyond government procurement. It could also help companies build scale, improve capacity utilisation and establish Indian defence products in international markets.
Can The Rally Continue?
The long-term outlook for defence stocks remains supported by rising procurement, indigenisation, exports and increasing private-sector participation. However, the latest procurement approvals should not automatically be treated as immediate revenue or profit growth, since the conversion from approval to contract, order execution and cash generation takes time.
Valuations are another important consideration after the strong performance of several defence counters. Jefferies' differing ratings across Solar, Astra and BDL highlight that the sector's growth opportunity does not mean every defence stock offers the same risk-reward.
For investors, the focus will therefore remain on order-book growth, execution, margins, cash flows, proprietary technology and valuations. The ₹1.1 lakh crore procurement push strengthens the sector's growth visibility, but the next phase of the rally will depend on how effectively individual companies convert this expanding defence opportunity into actual orders and earnings.