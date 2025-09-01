Sindhu Gangadharan Writes: India’s GCCs are Becoming the Backbone of Global Innovation

India’s ambitions to emerge as a global deep-tech powerhouse are no longer just policy declarations, they’re becoming structured, capital-backed and talent-driven realities. Central to this momentum is the powerful role of global capability centres (GCCs), which are rapidly transforming from cost-efficiency engines into innovation frontlines.
With over 1,700 GCCs employing nearly two million professionals across the country, these centres are now pivotal in enabling India’s leap into advanced technologies such as semiconductors, quantum computing, AI and cybersecurity. These centres are no longer at the periphery, they are becoming integral to product development, intellectual-property (IP) creation and future-readiness for global enterprises.
Powering Tech Skills
India’s deep-tech journey is as much about technological breakthroughs as it is about the human capital needed to support them. While the nation boasts a vast engineering workforce and a strong academic backbone, a critical gap exists in translating theoretical knowledge into practical, industry-relevant capabilities, especially in emerging domains like semiconductor manufacturing and quantum computing. This is where GCCs can play a transformational role.
Take semiconductors. India’s ambition to design indigenous chips and build fabrication units is bold and necessary. The advancement of chip design and manufacturing is creating exciting avenues for specialised talent.
GCCs are collaborating with premier institutions like IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to co-create semiconductor-focused curricula and hands-on skilling programmes empowering India’s engineers to contribute meaningfully to this high-impact sector. This model of collaborative education is critical to meeting the projected demand of over 1,00,000 skilled professionals in this sector over the next decade.
Quantum computing presents a similar narrative. While India’s academic institutions provide a strong theoretical foundation, the real value lies in experiential learning, the ability to build, test and apply quantum principles in real-world scenarios. Here too, GCCs are stepping in supporting hackathons, innovation labs and applied research programmes that immerse students in practical problem-solving.
With annual R&D investments exceeding $40bn, India’s GCCs are increasingly contributing to global innovation pipelines and expanding their presence in high-impact areas like biotech, automation and AI
But these efforts must go beyond individual technologies. What India needs now is a comprehensive reimagining of higher education, from content delivery to capability development. The emphasis must shift from theory to industry-readiness, with active collaboration between academia, industry and policymakers.
GCCs, with their global exposure and local presence, are perfectly positioned to drive this shift especially in areas like AI in health care, nanoelectronics and agritech. By aligning education with evolving deep-tech demands, India can turn its demographic dividend into a deep-tech advantage; one capable of competing on the global stage.
Agile Drivers of Innovation
While large-scale GCCs have played a pivotal role in establishing India as a global tech hub, it is the mid-sized and newer entrants that are rewriting the rulebook. Today, over 480 such centres operate across India, and notably, 35% of them were set up in the past two years.
These centres are not scaled-down versions of global headquarters. They operate like product-led start-ups, embedding global mandates into lean, high-performing teams based in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and beyond. Many are adopting a ‘GCC-as-a-service’ model, solving business-critical problems, anchoring transformation projects and generating IP in real time.
This shift is already yielding tangible outcomes. Today, over 60% of these centres focus on advanced digital innovation, playing a vital role in driving R&D and developing next-generation technologies. With annual R&D investments exceeding $40bn, India’s GCCs are increasingly contributing to global innovation pipelines and expanding their presence in high-impact areas like biotech, automation and AI.
As patent activity and innovation output continue to grow, the opportunity now lies in accelerating this momentum, transforming India’s deep digital talent into a force for global intellectual leadership.
Beyond technology and talent, GCCs are also making a visible impact on the Indian economy. They contribute nearly $28bn annually to India’s foreign-exchange reserves and are one of the top sources of foreign direct investment. With more multinationals expanding their innovation mandates in India, this figure is expected to grow by 15% year-on-year, not just creating jobs, but advancing national capability and positioning India as a deep-tech powerhouse.
To sustain this momentum, policy support will be key. Regulatory reforms around safe harbour rules and transfer pricing, coupled with more progressive immigration policies that welcome Indian-origin experts back home, can accelerate innovation and mentorship in critical sectors like semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.
India’s GCCs are no longer just back offices. They are becoming the backbone of global innovation, co-creating the future of deep tech from India. As they continue to invest in talent, build cutting-edge IP and foster real-world solutions, they are powering India’s transition from a digital economy to a deep-tech nation.
The future will belong to those who can turn talent into transformation and with GCCs as our catalyst, India is ready to lead.
(The author is chairperson, Nasscom and managing director, SAP Labs India)