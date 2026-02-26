  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Vedanta to raise up to 3000 cr via debentures

Vedanta To Raise up to ₹3,000 Cr via Debentures

Vedanta plans to raise up to ₹3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vedanta To Raise up to ₹3,000 Cr via Debentures
info_icon

The committee of Directors of Vedanta Ltd has approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through debentures on a private placement basis.

The fundraise is aimed at further strengthening the company's capital structure while optimising borrowing costs.

The company has informed bourses that it will issue up to three lakh unsecured, rated, listed, and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 3,000 crore.

Start-up Outperformers 2026

3 February 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The NCDs will be listed on the BSE.

XED to Launch First-Ever IPO at GIFT City: How It Differs from NSE and BSE - AI-generated Image
XED to Launch First-Ever IPO at GIFT City: How It Differs from NSE and BSE

BY Shristi Acharya

Previous issues of debt instruments and bonds have attracted significant investor interest.

In October last year, a USD 500 million bond issue was oversubscribed three times, while an NCD issuance in June last year received a nearly 60 per cent oversubscription.

The company continues to access both domestic and international debt markets.

The latest fundraise comes at a time when the conglomerate has been gradually deleveraging its balance sheet and refinancing debt to lower its overall borrowing costs.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×