Auxilo Finserve Raises ₹100 Crore Through Stable Rated Secured NCDs

Auxilo Finserve Pvt. Ltd., an education-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC), has raised ₹100 crore through secured, rated non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement, the company said on Thursday.
The issuance, which was fully subscribed by a leading mutual fund, has been assigned an A+/Stable rating by CRISIL Ratings, reflecting the company’s credit profile and financial stability.
The proceeds from the fundraising will be utilised to support portfolio growth and strengthen the company’s liability profile in line with its asset-liability management (ALM) strategy, the NBFC said in a press release. Auxilo said the transaction forms part of its broader strategy to diversify its funding mix and deepen engagement with institutional capital market investors.
Commenting on the development, Harsha Saksena, Chief Financial Officer at Auxilo Finserve, said the company has been an active issuer of listed NCDs and continues to expand its presence in the capital markets.
“The participation of a leading mutual fund reflects confidence in Auxilo’s credit profile, prudent risk management framework and scalable operating model. Our continued ability to raise capital in a selective funding environment demonstrates sustained investor trust and the structural opportunity within India’s education finance sector,” Saksena said.
The lender said it remains focused on maintaining a well-diversified liability structure, drawing funding from a mix of banks, development finance institutions, and capital market instruments.
The company’s investor base includes ICICI Bank Ltd, Tata Capital Growth Fund-II, Trifecta Leaders Fund-I, Xponentia Opportunities Fund-II, and LeapFrog Investments. As of December 31, 2025, Auxilo’s assets under management (AUM) exceeded ₹5,000 crore.
Headquartered in Mumbai, the company operates across seven major cities in India with a workforce of around 500 professionals. Auxilo focuses on financing students pursuing higher education in India and abroad, while also providing infrastructure financing to educational institutions.
The company recently launched "IndiaEd", a digital-first smart fee solution providing interest-free financing for school and college fees within India.