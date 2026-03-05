The airline set out the situation plainly in a stock exchange filing. "In view of the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and the Middle East, more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations have been cancelled between 28th February 2026 and 3rd March 2026," it said, adding that operational teams were continuously reassessing the situation, adjusting schedules and coordinating repatriation flights with Indian and overseas authorities to limit disruption to passengers.