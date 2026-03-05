  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Indigo cancels over 500 flights amid west asia airspace curbs shares down

IndiGo Cancels Over 500 Flights Amid West Asia Airspace Curbs; Shares Down 2.5%

The airline said that operational teams were continuously reassessing the situation, adjusting schedules and coordinating repatriation flights with Indian and overseas authorities to limit disruption to passengers

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Devabrata Dutta
Updated on:
Updated on:
X
IndiGo, SpiceJet Shares Tumble Over 7% Amid West Asia Chaos, Travel Platforms Also Under Pressure Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IndiGo cancels over 500 international flights amid West Asia airspace restrictions.

  • Shares fall nearly 2.5% as regional conflict disrupts operations.

  • Domestic air passenger traffic rises 7% to 15.3 million in January.

  • IndiGo market share slips to 63.6% despite recovery signs.

India's largest airline is already feeling the financial strain of the escalating West Asia conflict. IndiGo confirmed yesterday that it had cancelled more than 500 international flights since 28th February, as airspace restrictions over Iran and the wider region forced it to pull services to the region and several other overseas destinations.

The airline set out the situation plainly in a stock exchange filing. "In view of the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and the Middle East, more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations have been cancelled between 28th February 2026 and 3rd March 2026," it said, adding that operational teams were continuously reassessing the situation, adjusting schedules and coordinating repatriation flights with Indian and overseas authorities to limit disruption to passengers.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

IndiGo's share dropped by nearly 2.5% on NSE between March 2 and 5.

null - null
Govt Closely Monitoring West Asia Turmoil; Safety Mechanisms Activated for Seafarers: Sarbananda Sonowal

BY PTI

Away from the international disruption, IndiGo's domestic picture remains broadly healthy. Total domestic air passenger numbers rose 7% month on month in January 2026 to 15.3 million — a 4% increase year on year — with IndiGo recording year-on-year passenger growth over the same period.

The airline's domestic market share, however, slipped to 63.6% in January, down from 65.2% a year earlier, following the surrender of flight slots arising from the implementation of flight duty time limitation rules. Its share was 59.6% the previous month, suggesting some recovery is already underway even as the carrier navigates the turbulence abroad.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×