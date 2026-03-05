Conscious Leadership Can Help More Women Rise to Senior Roles: IKEA's Bhavana Jasiwal

A

Home furnishing is very different from categories like fashion or sportswear. Furniture is a significantly higher value and hence, higher involvement categories. This means that a purchase cycle requires more interactions, as compared to fashion or sportswear where a purchase can be completed during a single online session. When customers buy furniture, they’re not just buying a product but are making decisions that shape how they live every day. The challenge here is helping customers feel confident about those decisions when they are shopping online.

Questions around size, fit, durability, and how a product will work in a real home are much more complex in furniture. Even small mismatches can affect how the home functions day to day, which makes reassurance an important part of the online experience. The requirement for additional information or the need to discuss with a specialist or expert is much higher. That means strong planning tools like IKEA Kreativ, clear information, reliable delivery, assembly, online planning and consultation services and after-sales supportall working together.

Another aspect that is quite different with furniture is on-time deliveries. With smaller categories, it is okay if a delivery reaches the customer before the promised date– it can even be considered a customer delight in some cases. However, if furniture reaches a customer even one day earlier without prior confirmation, it has the potential to create challenges, as it is not something that can be left with security or a neighbour. So operational planning and accuracy is quite critical.

Here at IKEA, e-commerce success is not only about conversion or speed. It is about building trust in the brand over time, supporting customers through longer decision journeysand ensuring we deliver on our promises well beyond the checkout moment.