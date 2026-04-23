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Waa Solar To Supply 48 MW Solar Power To MP Power Management Company

In an exchange filing, the company said it has executed multiple power purchase agreements with Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL), an undertaking of the Madhya Pradesh government

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Waa Solar To Supply 48 MW Solar Power To MP Power Management Company
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Waa Solar on Thursday said that it inked pacts to supply 48.15 MW of electricity to Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company.

In an exchange filing, the company said it has executed multiple power purchase agreements with Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL), an undertaking of the Madhya Pradesh government.

The company shall generate electricity through the solar power project having a cumulative capacity of 48.15 MW and sell the energy to MPPMCL at the approved tariff ranging from ₹2.73 to ₹2.75 per unit for 25 years.

Merchants Of Malice

1 April 2026

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