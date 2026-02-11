Ashok Leyland Q3 Profit Up 5.19% at ₹862.24 Cr

Commenting on the performance, Ashak Leyland Executive Chairman, Dheeraj Hinduja said,"Our strong and consistent growth in volumes and profitability underscores the competitiveness of our portfolio, which delivers superior performance and customer value, reinforced by deep and effective customer engagement across all segments." On the outlook, he said,"Market conditions continue to be favourable, and we are optimistic that this strength will sustain in the medium term across all our businesses, including MHCV, LCV, and defence."