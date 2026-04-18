UltraTech Commissions 3 Units, Overall Capacity Crosses 200 MTPA

The country's largest cement cement maker Ultratech Cement on Friday commissioned three more plants to take its overall capacity to over 200 million tonnes per annum.
The milestone makes the Aditya Birla Group company the largest cement maker outside of China, and having a capacity that is double that of the US and higher than the combined throughput in the whole of European Union.
"This scale is unprecedented. No other company in any sector in India has ever reached this capacity milestone," group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said.
The new units include cement grinding units at Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Patratu (Jharkhand), and Vizag (Andhra Pradesh).
The company also has capacities in the UAE, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka.
Birla reiterated that the company is targeting an increase in capacity to 240 MTPA by the end of FY28, at an investment of Rs 16,000 crore.
He said it took 36 years to reach 100 MTPA in 2019, while the next 100 MTPA took less than seven years, amid a massive infra buildout in the country.
The company's cement has been used in a slew of projects, including the central Vista project, new Parliament and also the Navi Mumbai International Airport.
The Adani Group stands second with a capacity of 109 MTPA at present.
Birla said over 110 MTPA of the capacity has been built organically by Ultratech over the years, while the rest has come through acquisitions like L&T, India Cements, and Binani.
Nearly two-thirds of its sales come from rural India, he added.