Marico Q2 Profit Dips Marginally to ₹ 432 Cr

Commenting on results, MD & CEO Saugata Gupta said: "Our performance in the first half of the year reflects the institutionalized resilience of our operating model amidst tough inflationary conditions. We have sustained healthy volume-led growth in the India business, coupled with market share and penetration gains across key portfolios." The core franchises have been stable despite steep input cost headwinds, while the new businesses continue to advance towards strategic aspirations.