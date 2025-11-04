Mahindra Q2 PAT Up 28 % at ₹ 3,673 Cr

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday posted a 28 % year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax at ₹ 3,673 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.
The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹ 2,867 crore for the July-September period of the last fiscal.
The company said 28 % growth in PAT excludes one time gain on land sale in second quarter of FY25.
Revenue rose to ₹ 46,106 crore in the September quarter from ₹ 37,924 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.
"Auto and Farm sustained their leadership with consistent gains in market share and profitability. TechM is progressing well on its transformation journey," Mahindra & Mahindra Group CEO & Managing Director Anish Shah said.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL) achieved a 45 per cent PAT growth and remains committed to quality growth and digital transformation, he added.
"Our growth gems are steadily advancing towards their ambitious goals, reinforcing our long-term value creation potential," Shah stated.
Shares of the company on Tuesday were trading 1.22 % up at ₹ 3,591.70 apiece on the BSE.