TCS Ties Up With Chipmaker AMD to Co-Develop AI Solution

The bank management was present at a special bell-ringing ceremony held on the occasion at the bourse, as per a statement

PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
The country's largest IT services exporter TCS on Wednesday announced a tie-up with chipmaker AMD to co-develop AI solutions.

The two entities will co-develop industry-specific AI solutions leveraging AMD Ryzen CPU-powered client solutions to deliver workplace transformation, and, AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Graphic Processing Units Instinct, and AI accelerators to modernise data centre infrastructure, as per a statement.

BY Outlook Business Desk

Published At:
