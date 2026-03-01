Indian Airlines Cancel Over 400 Daily Flights Amid West Asia Crisis

Separately, Air India has cancelled 28 international flights scheduled for 1 March, PTI reported. These include services from Delhi and Mumbai to London Heathrow, Amritsar to London Gatwick, and Delhi and Mumbai to New York. Flights on the Mumbai–Newark, Delhi–Chicago, Delhi–Toronto, Delhi–Frankfurt, Mumbai–Frankfurt and Delhi–Paris routes have also been cancelled. Return flights from these destinations to India have been scrapped for the same day.