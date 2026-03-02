  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Shares of aviation firms tour operators dive amid middle east crisis

Shares of Aviation Firms, Tour Operators Dive Amid Middle East Crisis

Shares of aviation companies and tour operators fell sharply as the Middle East crisis unsettled investors

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shares of Aviation Firms, Tour Operators Dive Amid Middle East Crisis
info_icon

Shares of airline companies, tour and travel related services providers tumbled on Monday morning trade amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The stock of InterGlobe Aviation tanked 7.50 per cent, while SpiceJet declined by 7.27 per cent on the BSE.

Shares of Yatra Online tumbled 11.14 per cent, Easy Trip Planners slumped 9.39 per cent, TBO TEK dived 8.19 per cent and Thomas Cook dropped 5.40 per cent.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex traded 1,027.60 points lower at 80,284.17. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 305.95 points to 24,864.35.

Sensex, Nifty Plunge - null
Nifty, Sensex Plunge as US–Israel Strike on Iran Sparks Oil Shock, Risk-Off Rout

BY Outlook Business Desk

The conflict between Israel, the US, and Iran has resulted in multiple airspace closures in the Middle East, massively disrupting flight operations.

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) on Sunday reported a noticeable rise in booking cancellations and rescheduling requests, particularly for sectors connecting India with Europe via major Gulf hubs, due to airspace restrictions arising from the Middle East crisis.

IATO President Ravi Gosain told PTI that travel agents across the country are working closely with airlines and overseas partners to minimise inconvenience to passengers by facilitating re-bookings, refunds, and alternate routings. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×