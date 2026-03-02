Nifty, Sensex Plunge as US–Israel Strike on Iran Sparks Oil Shock, Risk-Off Rout

Safe-haven asset gold climbed 2%, while the Indian rupee slumped to ₹91.23 per dollar, its lowest level in a month. The domestic currency is expected to come under further pressure during the day, likely owing to panic buying by importers and FPI sell-offs. However, the fall is likely to be capped at ₹91.50 per dollar on exporters’ dollar sales and likely intervention in the forex market by the Reserve Bank of India to curb excessive volatility.