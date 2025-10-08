  1. home
Tata Digital Gets ₹4,000 Cr Boost Despite FY25 Losses Widens to ₹17,000 Cr

The Tata Group has pumped an additional ₹4,000 crore into Tata Digital during FY25, despite its e-commerce unit posting cumulative losses of ₹16,958.3 crore. The company’s losses for the fiscal year rose by 9.5% to ₹4,609.9 crore

Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Alka Jain
Updated on:
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tata Group infused ₹4,000 crore into Tata Digital in FY25 despite cumulative losses of ₹16,958.3 crore

  • FY25 loss for Tata Digital’s e-commerce unit rose 9.5% to ₹4,609.9 crore

  • Core businesses—Croma, BigBasket, Tata 1MG, Tata Cliq—remain loss-making

The Tata Group has infused an additional ₹4,000 crore into Tata Digital in the financial year 2025, despite cumulative losses of ₹16,958.3 crore in its e-commerce unit as of FY25, according to a report published by The Economic Times. The company reported a loss of ₹4,609.9 crore for the year, approximately 9.5% up from the previous fiscal.

It is pertinent to note that all of Tata Digital’s core businesses such as consumer electronics retail under Croma, quick commerce venture Big Basket, healthcare platform Tata 1MG, and fashion ecommerce venture Tata Cliq continue to operate at losses for now.

BigBasket’s B2C arm ‘Innovative Retail Concepts reported a 3% drop in turnover to ₹7,673 crore in FY25, while its B2B entity ‘Supermarket Grocery Supplies’ saw a 7% decline to ₹2,227 crore. Losses for Innovative Retail Concepts also widened significantly, rising to ₹1,851 crore from ₹1,267 crore the previous year.

BigBasket is adopting a multi-category quick commerce (MC/QC) approach, using its dark stores, warehouses, and last-mile delivery network to allow Tata-owned brands such as Croma, Titan, 1mg, Qmin, and others to provide rapid delivery through a single platform.

Tata 1MG Healthcare Solutions also reported steady net losses of ₹341 crore in FY25, while Infiniti Retail (Croma) saw its losses rise to ₹1,091 crore from ₹987 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, Tata UniStore (Tata Cliq) reduced its net losses to ₹314 crore in the same fiscal year, down from ₹391 crore the previous year.

In September, Tata Group has given a financial boost to its consumer and electronics retail chain, Croma. The salt-to-power conglomerate has invested ₹1,000 crore in capital in Croma at a time when the group is betting big on emerging businesses, including Tata Digital and Tata Electronics.

The N Chandrasekaran-led Tata Group might infuse more capital, as Croma’s authorised share capital has recently been increased by ₹2,000 crore. Following this, its authorised share capital increased to ₹6,000 crore. 

The development highlighted the Tata Group’s increased focus on scaling its emerging businesses, including Tata Digital, Tata Electronics, and Air India. The Tata Sons board had reportedly approved a ₹30,000 crore infusion into these businesses. 

Tata Digital was launched in August 2019 as the umbrella entity for all of the group's consumer-focused digital ventures, with Croma brought under its fold despite its substantial offline retail operations.

The company has appointed former Jio president Sajith Sivanandan as its new chief executive officer. The new CEO took charge from September 1, 2025.

