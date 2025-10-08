Tata Digital Gets ₹4,000 Cr Boost Despite FY25 Losses Widens to ₹17,000 Cr

The Tata Group has infused an additional ₹4,000 crore into Tata Digital in the financial year 2025, despite cumulative losses of ₹16,958.3 crore in its e-commerce unit as of FY25, according to a report published by The Economic Times. The company reported a loss of ₹4,609.9 crore for the year, approximately 9.5% up from the previous fiscal.