Sajith Sivanandan to Take Over as Tata Digital CEO from Sept 1

Among its businesses, online pharmacy Tata 1mg led growth with a 20% rise in revenue to ₹2,392 crore, driven by e-pharmacy demand and Tata Neu integration. Tata Cliq’s turnover increased 19.2% to ₹294.4 crore, with reduced losses, although it continues to face tough competition in premium fashion. Croma posted a 7% revenue rise to ₹19,063.8 crore but saw losses widen. BigBasket, however, struggled with quick-commerce rivalry: its B2C revenue fell 3% to ₹7,673 crore with rising losses, while its B2B arm’s revenue declined 7% though losses narrowed by 20%.