Wallnut Real Estate Services Facilitates Sale of 3,125 Sq Ft Office Space in Mumbai for ₹38cr

Property consultant Wallnut Real Estate Services has facilitated the sale of 3,125 sq ft office space at ONE BKC commercial project in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex for ₹38 crore.
In a statement on Monday, the consultant said it has closed one of the city’s highest-value office space transactions at ONE BKC.
The outright purchase transaction was executed between Sawariya Futureworks Ltd (buyer) and Harmony Realty (seller). The deal value was ₹38.3 crore.
The 3,125 sq ft carpet office space has achieved a benchmark rate of ₹1,22,000 per sq ft.
Sukant Mangal, Co-Founder & Partner, Wallnut Real Estate Services, said, “ONE BKC has always represented the pinnacle of corporate real estate in Mumbai, and achieving this record-setting price is a testament to the asset’s value as well as our commitment to precision-driven advisory." This transaction was executed in association with Luxury Square, led by Gaurav Shetty, the statement said.