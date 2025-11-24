  1. home
Wallnut Real Estate Services Facilitates Sale of 3,125 Sq Ft Office Space in Mumbai for ₹38cr

In a statement on Monday, the consultant said it has closed one of the city’s highest-value office space transactions at ONE BKC

PTI
Wallnut Real Estate Services Facilitates Sale of 3,125 Sq Ft
Property consultant Wallnut Real Estate Services has facilitated the sale of 3,125 sq ft office space at ONE BKC commercial project in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex for ₹38 crore.

In a statement on Monday, the consultant said it has closed one of the city’s highest-value office space transactions at ONE BKC.

The outright purchase transaction was executed between Sawariya Futureworks Ltd (buyer) and Harmony Realty (seller). The deal value was ₹38.3 crore.

The 3,125 sq ft carpet office space has achieved a benchmark rate of ₹1,22,000 per sq ft.

Sukant Mangal, Co-Founder & Partner, Wallnut Real Estate Services, said, “ONE BKC has always represented the pinnacle of corporate real estate in Mumbai, and achieving this record-setting price is a testament to the asset’s value as well as our commitment to precision-driven advisory." This transaction was executed in association with Luxury Square, led by Gaurav Shetty, the statement said. 

