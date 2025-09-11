Tata Group’s Big Bet on Emerging Biz: Croma Gets ₹1,000 Cr Financial Boost

Tata Group has infused ₹1,000 crore capital in Croma.
The investment marks the salt-to-power conglomerate’s big bet on emerging businesses, including Tata Digital and Tata Electronics.
Tata Group has given a financial boost to its consumer and electronics retail chain, Croma. The salt-to-power conglomerate has invested ₹1,000 crore in capital in Croma at a time when the group is betting big on emerging businesses, including Tata Digital and Tata Electronics. The N Chandrasekaran-led Tata Group might infuse more capital, as Croma’s authorised share capital has recently been increased by ₹2,000 crore, the Economic Times reported. Following this, its authorised share capital increased to ₹6,000 crore.
Croma’s offerings include home appliances, audio/video products like projectors, headphones, and speakers, and all kinds of cameras. It is the retail chain operated by Infiniti Retail (IRL), a holding company wholly owned by Tata Digital, the omni-channel digital arm of Tata Sons. Tata Digital also operates brands like Tata 1mg, Tata CLiQ, Croma, BigBasket, and Tata Neu. IRL was founded in 2006.
The development has come around a time when IRL losses increased in the financial year 2025 from ₹986 crore in FY24 to ₹1,091 crore in FY25.
“FY25 was a year of transformation for Croma. Despite intense regional competition and soft market demand, the company has registered growth with enhanced margins,” IRL reportedly said in a regulatory filing. “The company streamlined its operating costs especially in supply chain and marketing, to deliver a strong EBITDA swing,” the company added.
Croma, which has a presence in over 200 cities in the country, operates around 564 stores as of March this year. It has partnered with the Tata Group’s quick commerce venture BigBasket to deliver electronics in select cities.
The development highlights the Tata Group’s increased focus on scaling its emerging businesses, including Tata Digital, Tata Electronics, and Air India. The Tata Sons board had reportedly approved a ₹30,000 crore infusion into these businesses.
“The capital infusion is considered part of the holding company’s plan to meet requirements at the execution level, necessary to scale the new businesses for their next phase of growth,” ET earlier reported, citing a source.