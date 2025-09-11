Tata Group’s Big Bet on Emerging Biz: Croma Gets ₹1,000 Cr Financial Boost

Tata Group has given a financial boost to its consumer and electronics retail chain, Croma. The salt-to-power conglomerate has invested ₹1,000 crore in capital in Croma at a time when the group is betting big on emerging businesses, including Tata Digital and Tata Electronics. The N Chandrasekaran-led Tata Group might infuse more capital, as Croma’s authorised share capital has recently been increased by ₹2,000 crore, the Economic Times reported. Following this, its authorised share capital increased to ₹6,000 crore.