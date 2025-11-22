TPG, Warburg Eye Majority Stake in Sirion Labs in $500 Mn Deal Talk

TPG Capital and Warburg Pincus are in preliminary talks to buy a large stake in Sirion Labs for more than $500 million
The contract automation platform has expanded rapidly, bolstered by earlier backing from Peak XV, Brookfield Growth and Avatar Capital
Sirion’s growing AI capabilities have made it a prime target amid rising demand for automation software
TPG Capital LP and Warburg Pincus have reportedly started early stage discussions to buy a stake in Sirion Labs Pvt, a Partners Group Holding AG-backed software business managing and automating contracts, according to a report published by Bloomberg.
The private equity firms are considering acquiring a controlling stake valued at more than $500 million. Currently, the talks are still underway and additional investors may also join the deal, the report said. The potential buyout highlights growing investor interest for AI-driven digital companies that streamline workflows and cut down on manual, routine tasks.
Founded in 2012, Delhi-based Sirion Labs moved its headquarters to the US. Last year, the platform had acquired Eigen Technologies, which pushed its valuation to $1 billion. Ajay Agrawal, a cofounder of Sirion Labs, previously helped establish UnitedLex Corp., which saw CVC Capital Partners Plc acquire a controlling stake in 2018.
Sirion Labs itself counts Peak XV Partners, Brookfield Growth and Avatar Capital among its key backers.
The platform provides an advanced contract lifecycle management platform. Its AI-led tools help legal and commercial teams draft agreements, extract key clauses, track obligations, and oversee everything from live contract performance to renewals and eventual closure.
In 2023, SirionLabs secured $25 million as an extension of its Series D round from Brookfield Growth, which brought the total raised in that round to $110 million.
Before this extension, the Washington-based SaaS company had already collected $85 million from investors such as Partners Group, Avatar Capital, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global and others.
Overall, the startup has amassed close to $170 million across multiple funding rounds. It has also expanded its product capabilities with the acquisition of Seattle-headquartered contract automation start-up Zendoc, though the deal value was not disclosed.
The platform claims to have more than 3.5 million contracts across over 100 countries.