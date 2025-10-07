Tara S Venu Named Executive Director of TVS Family’s Atelier Expressions

Tara S. Venu named Executive Director of Atelier Expressions to scale artisanal brands
TVS Venu International Holdings Pte Ltd, the international holding vehicle of the founding family of TVS Motor Company, on Tuesday appointed Tara S. Venu as Executive Director of Atelier Expressions, the group said.
The move places Tara at the helm of a venture that invests in and curates premium artisanal brands and experiences, and comes amid early portfolio expansion that includes the recent purchase of French Limoges porcelain house JL Coquet (est. 1824).
Atelier Expressions describes itself as a platform that connects traditional craftsmanship with contemporary luxury and global markets. Under Tara’s leadership the venture will continue building a stable of high-quality brands and curate cultural and culinary collaborations aimed at bringing exceptional artisanal work to an international audience.
Tara’s Vision
Tara framed the role as a personal mission to lift craftsmanship onto the world stage. She said the venture will focus on uncompromising quality and masterful artistry, and will build a portfolio that combines business rigour with cultural stewardship. “This is more than a business; it’s the culmination of my life’s passions,” she said.
Since taking charge of Atelier’s commercial expansion, the team has added diverse assets to its portfolio, including J.L. Coquet in France, Dubai’s Khadak restaurant and London-based Hedon, which makes premium motorcycle helmets. The venture also works with connoisseurs to stage curated culinary and cultural experiences that underscore its premium positioning.
Background & Experience
Tara S. Venu brings a mix of commercial and cultural credentials to the role. She holds an undergraduate engineering degree from the University of Warwick and a postgraduate qualification in finance and risk management from the London School of Economics.
Early in her career she worked within her family’s textile and engineering businesses, and later studied South Asian art at Sotheby’s Institute of Art. She is an active collector and is currently collaborating with Art SG to highlight Indian artists at the Singapore contemporary art fair.
Atelier Expressions is rooted in the TVS family’s broader legacy: TVS Motor Company and its affiliates are among India’s long-standing industrial groups, with a century-plus history and a large global workforce.
The appointment signals the family’s intent to professionalise and scale its cultural and lifestyle investments while retaining a focus on craftsmanship and premium positioning. Tara will lead product curation, brand acquisitions and globalisation efforts as Atelier seeks to amplify artisanal excellence to luxury consumers worldwide.