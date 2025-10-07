Vodafone Idea Shares Surge 9% on Hopes of AGR Dues Relief from Govt

Notably, Vodafone Plc wrote down its investment in Vi in 2020 following a Supreme Court ruling in the AGR case. The verdict ended a decade-long dispute between the DoT and telecom operators over the definition of AGR. The department had included non-spectrum revenues in its AGR calculation — a move opposed by telecom companies — but the apex court upheld the DoT’s interpretation, imposing thousands of crores in liabilities on the operators.