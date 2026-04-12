Tamara Leisure Eyes 40 Hotels by 2030; Plans Pan-India Expansion

Tamara Leisure Experiences is targeting a portfolio of 40 hotels by 2030, with plans to expand beyond South India, build a pan-India presence and enter an asset-light model as part of its next growth phase, a senior company official said.
Currently, the company operates nine properties with 550 keys under its brands, including Tamara Eco Resorts (immersive luxury nature retreats), O by Tamara (premium business and leisure hospitality), Lilac Hotels, and Amal Tamara (clinical, Ayurveda-led wellness experiences).
"We have a pipeline of eight properties with an addition of around 550-600 keys and a banquet hall by 2030. These developments are internally funded with a capex of around Rs 550-600 crore.
"However, we are also looking for opportunities in the asset-light segment in our next phase of growth to scale up our pipeline to reach 40 hotels by 2030. Recently, under the asset-light model, we have inked a property in Kufri in Himachal Pradesh," Tamara Leisure Experiences CEO Samir MC told PTI.
The company is fully funding its project development internally and plans to follow the same approach for upcoming projects as well, Samir added.
Currently, he said, the company's properties are predominantly in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, but with the pipeline of Kaziranga in Assam and Bodh Gaya in Bihar, it has stepped beyond the South.
The company operates responsible and sustainable hospitality through low-impact development with minimal ecological disruptions, water conservation, energy efficiency, and renewable adoption, among others. It will expand through partners with a shared vision.
The company is exploring opportunities for its upscale brand, O Tamra, in both business and leisure locations, and its mid-scale brand Lilac Hotels in spiritual and business destinations, he said.
As for its five-star and luxury brand, Tamara Eco Resorts, the company will be very selective while scouting for locations, he added.