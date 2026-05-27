  1. home
  2. News
  3. Sensex falls 142 points nifty edges lower as geopolitical uncertainty and fii outflows keep markets subdued

Sensex Falls 142 Points, Nifty Edges Lower as Geopolitical Uncertainty and FII Outflows Keep Markets Subdued

Sensex gyrated 476 points in volatile trade; HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance led declines while Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Steel gained amid caution over West Asia

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sensex Falls 142 Points, Nifty Edges Lower as Geopolitical Uncertainty and FII Outflows Keep Markets Subdued
info_icon

  • Sensex closed down 141.90 points (0.19%) at 75,867.80 and Nifty fell 6.55 points (0.03%) at 23,907.15 in volatile trade.

  • HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC, HUL, Reliance and ICICI Bank were major laggards; Power Grid, Eternal, NTPC and Tata Steel were top gainers.

  • FIIs offloaded ₹2,407.87 crore on Tuesday while Brent crude dropped 3.24% to $96.35 amid mixed geopolitical signals from West Asia.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower in a volatile trade on Wednesday as investors remained cautious amid conflicting geopolitical signals from the West Asia and fresh foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 141.90 points, or 0.19%, to settle at 75,867.80, with 20 of its constituents ending higher and 10 with losses. During the day, it hit a high of 76,224.68 and a low of 75,748.21, gyrating 476.47 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 6.55 points, or 0.03%, to end at 23,907.15.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Among 30 Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.

Power Grid, Eternal, NTPC and Tata Steel were the major gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 3.24% to $96.35 per barrel.

"Indian equity markets ended largely subdued as investors adopted a wait-and-watch approach amid conflicting geopolitical signals from the Middle East.

"While indications of continued diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran helped stabilise sentiment and limit aggressive selling pressure, the absence of any concrete breakthrough kept risk appetite restrained," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.

Markets in Europe were trading in positive territory. US markets mostly ended higher on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,407.87 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Related Content
Related Content

On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 479.26 points, or 0.63%, to settle at 76,009.70. The Nifty dropped 118 points, or 0.49%, to end at 23,913.70. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×