Stefano Gabbana Steps Down as Chair of Dolce & Gabbana Amid Debt Restructuring

Stefano Gabbana has stepped down as chairman of Dolce & Gabbana (effective early 2026), with CEO Alfonso Dolce taking over the role.
The move comes amid a major €450 million debt restructuring, with the company negotiating with lenders and seeking fresh funding of up to €150 million.
Despite the exit from management, Gabbana remains involved creatively and is exploring options for his 40% stake as the brand navigates financial pressure.
Stefano Gabbana, co-founder of Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana (D&G), has stepped down as the chairman of the company in January. This departure went unreported until now.
According to a corporate filing, Gabbana, 63, informed the company in December that he intended to resign as chair effective January 1, 2026. Alfonso Dolce, brother of co-founder Domenico Dolce and the company's current CEO, has since taken over as chairman.
The company confirmed the development in a statement. "As part of a natural evolution of its organisational structure and governance, the Dolce & Gabbana Group confirms that Stefano Gabbana has tendered his resignation from his positions within Dolce & Gabbana Holding Srl, Dolce & Gabbana Trademarks Srl, and Dolce & Gabbana Srl," it said.
Crucially, Gabbana's creative role remains intact. "These resignations have no impact whatsoever on the creative activities carried out by Stefano Gabbana on behalf of the group," the company added. Domenico Dolce and Gabbana continue to jointly oversee the brand's creative direction.
The boardroom exit, first reported by Bloomberg, comes amid significant financial pressure on the house. The company's lenders are seeking a fresh capital injection of up to €150 million as part of a broader refinancing of €450 million ($525.7 million) in debt. To raise funds, Dolce & Gabbana is reportedly considering selling real estate assets and renewing licences. Bloomberg also noted that Gabbana is weighing options for his roughly 40% stake in the company ahead of debt negotiations with lenders.
Gabbana and Domenico Dolce co-founded the label in 1985, building it from a small Milan atelier into one of the world's most recognisable luxury brands.
The development adds to a wave of boardroom and creative upheaval sweeping through luxury fashion. Earlier, Dario Vitale exited Versace as creative director after showing just one collection. His tenure lasted barely eight months following the Prada Group's acquisition of the brand.