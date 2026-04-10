Stefano Gabbana Steps Down as Chair of Dolce & Gabbana Amid Debt Restructuring

The boardroom exit, first reported by Bloomberg, comes amid significant financial pressure on the house. The company's lenders are seeking a fresh capital injection of up to €150 million as part of a broader refinancing of €450 million ($525.7 million) in debt. To raise funds, Dolce & Gabbana is reportedly considering selling real estate assets and renewing licences. Bloomberg also noted that Gabbana is weighing options for his roughly 40% stake in the company ahead of debt negotiations with lenders.