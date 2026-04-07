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SpaceX IPO 2026: Musk Targets $1.75Trn Valuation with Record Retail Allocation

SpaceX plans a $75 billion IPO with a potential $1.75 trillion valuation; discover how Elon Musk is reserving 30% of shares for retail investors in June 2026

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
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SpaceX IPO 2026: Musk Targets $1.75Trn Valuation with Record Retail Allocation Photo: AI-generated Image
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • SpaceX is targeting a record-breaking $75 billion IPO with a valuation of up to $1.75 trillion

  • In a radical shift, up to 30% of shares may be allocated to retail investors, triple the industry standard

  • The company plans a special event for 1,500 individual investors on June 11

SpaceX is planning to raise around $75 billion through an upcoming initial public offering (IPO), potentially valuing the company at as much as $1.75 trillion, according to Reuters. The offering is expected to give retail investors a significantly larger role than is typical in public listings.

At a meeting with bankers on Monday night, SpaceX reportedly stated that it plans to reserve a substantial portion of shares for individual investors and host around 1,500 of them at a special event in June, shortly after the IPO roadshow begins.

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Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen told the syndicate that retail participation would be “critical” and larger than in any IPO to date, noting that such investors have supported both the company and its CEO, Elon Musk, for years.

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While the final structure of the offering is still being determined, the report stated that SpaceX intends to prioritise small investors in a way that could potentially reshape how large IPOs are allocated.

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SpaceX Roadshow

The roadshow is expected to begin during the week of June 8, when SpaceX executives and bankers will present the offering to investors. Around 125 analysts from the 21 banks involved are expected to meet the company a day earlier.

On June 11, SpaceX plans to host a major retail investor event, which could include participants from the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Australia, Canada, Japan, and South Korea.

Reuters had earlier reported that Musk was considering allocating up to 30% of the shares to retail investors, significantly higher than the typical 5% to 10% seen in most IPOs. One underwriter reportedly told bankers that retail demand for the offering could be unprecedented.

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SpaceX Makes Confidential IPO Filing, Eyes $1.75 Trn Valuation in Potential Record Debut

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IPO Details

The prospectus is expected to be released in late May. The offering is being led by major financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs, along with 16 additional banks handling institutional, retail, and international distribution.

The IPO would mark a significant step up from SpaceX’s previous private-market valuation. Its most recent tender offer in December 2025 valued the company at $800 billion.

This was followed by its merger with xAI in February, which set a combined valuation of $1.25 trillion. With the planned IPO, SpaceX is now targeting a substantially higher valuation in what could become the largest public offering in history.

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