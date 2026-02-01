Overseas Investors Get Wider Equity Investment Window Under Budget 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 delivered the Budget speech for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27). During her speech, Sitharaman announced a push to broaden equity market participation and capital inflows. She proposed to increase the Persons Resident Outside India (PROI) investment plans in listed indian companies. The individual PROI will now have an investment limit of 10% from the earlier 5%, with overall investment limit of all individual PROI increasing to 24% from the earlier 10%. PROIs can invest ​through the Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS).