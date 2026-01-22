  1. home
Franklin Templeton India's Prez, Others Set to Conduct a Month-Long Drive For Investor Awareness

The drive organised to mark the entity's 30 years in India will see a group travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, touching 21 cities, as per a statement

PTI
Asset management company Franklin Templeton India's president Avinash Satwalekar and others are set to do a month-long drive across India for investor awareness.

The drive organised to mark the entity's 30 years in India will see a group travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, touching 21 cities, as per a statement.

