Realme Raises Phone Prices, AIMRA Warns Of Consumer Pushback

The realme 16T 5G variants have recorded increases of ₹1,000 each. The 6GB+128GB model now carries a listed price of ₹31,999, while the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants are priced at ₹33,999 and ₹36,999, respectively, according to the company communication. The realme C1001 4G (4GB+64GB) has also become costlier by ₹1,000, with its listed price increasing from ₹14,999 to ₹15,999.