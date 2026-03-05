Motilal Oswal Acquires 1.65% Stake in Zelio E-Mobility for ₹9.8Cr

Zelio IPO

Zelio E-Mobility had earlier raised ₹78.34 crore through its IPO, which included a fresh issue of ₹58.84 crore and an offer for sale of 11.4 lakh shares worth ₹15.50 crore. The issue was subscribed 1.5 times overall, with participation from both institutional and retail investors. The company’s shares debuted at ₹154.90 on October 8, 2025, marking a 13.9% premium over the issue price, and have maintained an upward trajectory since listing.