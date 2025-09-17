  1. home
POWERGRID Bags Transmission Project to Lay 765-kV Vindhyachal-Varanasi Line

The project comprises the establishment of a new 765 kV sub-station in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

PTI
Powergrid
Power Grid Corporation Photo: Powergrid
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Power Grid Corporation of India won a project to set up the ‘Inter-regional (NR-WR) Transmission System’.

  • The company received a Letter of Intent on Tuesday.

  • The project includes a new 765 kV sub-station in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India on Wednesday said it has bagged a project to establish 'Inter-regional (NR-WR) Transmission System' under tariff-based competitive bidding.

The company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) in this regard on Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing.

The project comprises the establishment of a new 765 kV sub-station in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The project also comprises 765 kV D/c transmission lines traversing in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

"POWERGRID has been declared as a successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the project, namely 'Inter-regional (NR-WR) Transmission System strengthening to relieve the loading of 765 kV Vindhyachal-Varanasi D/c line' on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis, the filing said.

