OZi, a quick-commerce platform for baby and kids products, has raised $6.2 million (about ₹58 crore) in a Series A round led by RTP Global, with participation from existing investors Blume Ventures, Huddle Ventures, and Zeropearl VC.
The Series A round follows OZi’s seed funding of $3.3 million, raised in October 2025 and led by Blume Ventures.
Angel investors participating in the funding round include Kishore Biyani and the founders of Unacademy, Mosaic Wellness, Livspace, Vetic, Magicpin, Spinny, Pristyn Care, and Handpicked.
The fresh capital will help OZi to deepen its presence across Gurugram and the NCR region, strengthen its brand and trust, invest in technology and operational capabilities, and expand its curated product assortment, the company said in a statement.
Founded in 2025, Gurugram-based OZi offers more than 15,000 products for children aged 0 to 12 years and provides delivery within 60 minutes.