Onward Workspaces Leases 1.65 Lakh Sq Ft to Accenture in Noida

Realty firm Onward Workspaces has leased 1.65 lakh sq ft to Accenture in Noida, comprising 1,460 desks, amid rising demand for managed workspaces.
In a statement on Friday, Onward Workspaces said the office spaces have been provided at its centre 'Ace Capitol' located at Sector 132, Noida.
Accenture is a global professional services company focused on technology, consulting, and digital solutions.
"Effective March 1, 2026, Onward Workspaces handed over a fully customized, design-led workspace to Accenture, spanning 1,65,000 square feet," the company said, adding that the workspace accommodates 1,460 workstations.
Established in 2019, Onward Workspaces currently manages over 8 lakh square feet of workspace across prime micro-markets in Delhi-NCR.
According to real estate consultant Colliers, annual leasing by co-working operators is expected to reach 15-18 million sq ft this year, accounting for 20-25 per cent of the overall leasing activity across seven major cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune.
Last year, the co-working operators leased 13 million sq ft.