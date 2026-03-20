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Onward Workspaces Leases 1.65 Lakh Sq Ft to Accenture in Noida

In a statement on Friday, Onward Workspaces said the office spaces have been provided at its centre 'Ace Capitol' located at Sector 132, Noida

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Onward Workspaces Leases 1.65 Lakh Sq Ft to Accenture in Noida
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Realty firm Onward Workspaces has leased 1.65 lakh sq ft to Accenture in Noida, comprising 1,460 desks, amid rising demand for managed workspaces.

In a statement on Friday, Onward Workspaces said the office spaces have been provided at its centre 'Ace Capitol' located at Sector 132, Noida.

Accenture is a global professional services company focused on technology, consulting, and digital solutions.

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"Effective March 1, 2026, Onward Workspaces handed over a fully customized, design-led workspace to Accenture, spanning 1,65,000 square feet," the company said, adding that the workspace accommodates 1,460 workstations.

Established in 2019, Onward Workspaces currently manages over 8 lakh square feet of workspace across prime micro-markets in Delhi-NCR.

According to real estate consultant Colliers, annual leasing by co-working operators is expected to reach 15-18 million sq ft this year, accounting for 20-25 per cent of the overall leasing activity across seven major cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Last year, the co-working operators leased 13 million sq ft.

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