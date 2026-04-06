Nykaa Projects Highest Revenue Growth In 12 Quarters For Q4 FY26

Beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce Ventures) on Monday said it expects its consolidated net revenue growth to be in the "late twenties" for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, marking its highest growth in the last 12 quarters.
The company said the Q4 performance will come on the back of a sharp acceleration in its fashion vertical, coupled with sustained robust performance in its core beauty business.
"Q4 FY2026 with Consolidated GMV growth expected to be in the late twenties. Consolidated NSV growth is expected to be higher in the early thirties. Consolidated Net Revenue growth is expected to be in the late twenties, marking the highest growth in the last 12 quarters,” Nykaa said in a regulatory filing.
For the full financial year 2025-26, the company anticipates its net revenue growth to improve to the upper end of the mid-twenties. Consolidated NSV (net sales value) growth for the fiscal year is expected to accelerate to the late twenties.
The January-March quarter saw an expansion of Nykaa's physical retail footprint, with the company adding 26 new stores, bringing its total offline store count to 313.
Addressing the evolving geopolitical landscape in West Asia, Nykaa stated that there has been no material impact on its business during the quarter. The company noted that its Middle East exposure currently accounts for less than 1% of its overall revenue.
Nykaa reported a multifold increase in consolidated net profit to ₹63.31 crore for the quarter ended December 2025. It had posted a profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the parent firm) of ₹26.12 crore in the December quarter of the previous fiscal.
The company's revenue from operations rose 26.73% to ₹2,873.26 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to ₹2,267.21 crore in Q3 FY25.