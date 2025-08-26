Nvidia Dives into Robotics With 'Robot Brain' as Market Value Tops $4 Trillion

The new chip is built on Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture and is said to be 7.5 times faster than its predecessor. With 128GB of memory, it can run advanced AI models, including large language and visual systems needed for humanoid robots to understand their surroundings. For companies moving from prototypes to production, Nvidia will sell Thor T5000 modules at $2,999 each for bulk orders of more than 1,000 units.