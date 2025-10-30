  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Nvidia ceo jensen huang net worth rises by 5bn as chip maker hits 5 trillion valuation

Corporate

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Net worth Rises by $5Bn as Chip Maker Hits $5 Trillion Valuation

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s fortune surged to about $179.6 billion after the chip maker’s market value topped $5 trillion

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
X_@#Nvidia
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Photo: X_@#Nvidia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nvidia hits $5tn valuation; Jensen Huang's net worth about $180bn now

  • Company cites ~$500bn orders for H100 and Blackwell GPUs through 2026

  • Announced US Department of Energy supercomputers; investor optimism lifts shares sharply

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s reported net worth went up to roughly $179.6–$180 billion the chip maker became the first public company to hit a $5 trillion market valuation. The surge in valuation was sparked by sweeping product announcements, large customer orders and easing prospects for access to China.

Real-time billionaire trackers showed Huang’s fortune rising along with Nvidia’s share surge. According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires data, his net worth climbed to around $179.6 billion following the market rally, placing him among the world’s wealthiest executives.

The index reported that Huang’s wealth rose by 2.8% or $5.2 billion, to reach $179.6 billion as of October 30.

Related Content
Related Content
Mehli Mistry, Noel Tata - null
Another Mistry Fallout at Tata: What Mehli's Ouster Means for the Trusts

BY Vikash Tripathi

Bigger Picture: Government Deals & Geopolitics

Investors reacted to comments from Huang at Nvidia’s recent GTC event, where he said the company has visibility on roughly $500 billion of orders for its current and next-generation AI chips through 2026.

That order backdrop, coupled with new system and partnership announcements, underpinned the stock rally that carried Nvidia above the $5trn milestone.

The company also revealed agreements to help build multiple AI supercomputers with US national labs, and comments from high-level US officials about the technology were interpreted by markets as improving Nvidia’s strategic outlook.

At the same time, Nvidia’s valuation surge comes amid continuing trade and export-control tensions that constrain chip sales into China, a factor that keeps a portion of the growth case geopolitically contingent.

null - null
How a Positive SC Verdict Turned Sour for Vodafone Idea and Its Investors

BY Vikash Tripathi

Nvidia’s Rise

Nvidia’s climb to $5tn is the culmination of an extraordinary run since the generative-AI era began. The company crossed multiple trillion-dollar milestones in rapid succession as demand for its H100 and Blackwell GPUs underpin large language models and other generative-AI systems.

That concentration of market value also means Nvidia’s share moves have outsized effects on major indices.

Analysts caution that lofty valuations raise the bar for future results: key indicators to monitor include whether the order visibility converts into revenue at the pace investors expect, progress on any regulatory or trade shifts that would reopen parts of the China market, and Nvidia’s upcoming quarterly report and guidance. Competitive pressure, supply constraints and geopolitical policy remain the principal downside risks.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×