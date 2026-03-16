  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Nodwin gaming begins pre ipo fundraising

NODWIN Gaming Begins Pre-IPO Fundraising

NODWIN said it has returned to EBITDA profitability with a 42% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching $58.5 million in the first nine months of FY 2026

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
NODWIN Gaming begins pre-IPO fundraising
info_icon

Gaming and e-sports firm NODWIN Gaming on Monday said it has officially initiated a pre-IPO fundraising round and strengthened its leadership with the appointment of Arnd Benninghoff to its board of directors.

The funding round will comprise a mix of primary issuance to fund the company's global expansion via organic growth and strategic acquisitions, alongside a secondary sale providing liquidity to existing shareholders, the company said in a statement.

NODWIN said it has returned to EBITDA profitability with a 42% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching $58.5 million in the first nine months of FY 2026.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Currently the Executive Vice President of Gaming at Modern Times Group (MTG), Benninghoff leads the group's strategic investments and portfolio growth since 2014.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×